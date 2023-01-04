Girl, 6, dies days after Christmas Eve crash in Gary

A young girl died in a rollover crash on Christmas Eve in Gary, Indiana.

Alyssa Martin, 6, was riding with her mother and her 5-month-old brother around 6:41 p.m. on Dunes Highway when their car ran off the road and rolled over near Utah Street, according to Gary police.

Alyssa was unresponsive at the scene and was transported along with her family to Methodist Hospital Northlake by paramedics, police said.

Alyssa was then transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago where she was pronounced dead four days later, officials said.

Her mother and brother suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Police said their preliminary investigation found the car was traveling too fast for the weather conditions at the time of the crash.