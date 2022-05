An 8-year-old was found dead in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The girl was found in a residence in the 4600 block of North Winthrop.

At about 11 a.m., the girl was found unresponsive, and pronounced dead, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A 38-year-old woman was transported to the hospital in good conditions.

Advertisement

Area detectives are investigating.