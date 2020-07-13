Girl, 9, drowns at private campground in NW Indiana

A 9-year-old girl drowned Sunday while swimming at a private campground in Portage, Indiana.

The girl went under about 5 p.m. after she started to struggle while swimming in the lake at Lakeshore Camp Resort, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Lifeguards immediately jumped in to look for her, but it wasn’t until 5:30 p.m. that a Chesterton Fire Department member found the girl in about 15 feet of water, officials said.

The girl was pulled ashore and taken to Porter Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

The Porter County, Indiana, coroner’s office has not identified the girl.