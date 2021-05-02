Girl, 9, missing from Austin

article

A 9-year-old girl was reported missing from Austin on the city's West Side.

Milania Miller was last seen Sunday and reported missing from the 5800 block of West Cortland Street, Chicago police said.

She is about 5-foot, 90 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She may be traveling with her grandmother who does not have parental rights. The grandmother's car is a 2011 black Cadillac Escalade with a license plate number of Q329922.

Her grandmother lives in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hoffman Estates, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.