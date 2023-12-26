5-year-old girl dies in Englewood apartment fire

A fire at an Englewood apartment building left a five-year-old girl dead Tuesday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department (CFD) and the Chicago Police Department responded to a call of a fire in the 500 block of West Marquette around 7:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers and firefighters located a young girl who was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported.

About four to five people have been displaced as a result. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

