Girl, 4, falls 10 stories from Chicago highrise

A 4-year-old girl was hospitalized after falling from the 10th floor of a highrise Tuesday morning in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

What we know:

Just before 11 a.m., the girl fell 10 stories from a residential building and suffered a head injury, according to Chicago police. She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

There were no other reported injuries. Area One detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear how the girl fell from the 10th floor or whether anything broke her fall.