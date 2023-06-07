Girl, 14, reported missing from Bronzeville

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a girl who has been missing since Monday from the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Aubrey Mosley, 14, was last seen Monday in the 4400 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to a CPD missing person report.

She is 5-foot-3, 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Mosley was last seen wearing black shorts and a white shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives.