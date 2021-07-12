Girl shot, seriously wounded while riding in car in Englewood

A 15-year-old girl was shot and seriously wounded while riding in a car in Englewood on the South Side Monday morning.

The car was headed west in the 6900 block of South Halsted Street when shots were fired around 11:20 a.m., Chicago police said.

The girl was hit in the upper leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The car struck another car before coming to a stop, police said. No one was in custody.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP