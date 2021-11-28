Girl tells police she was kidnapped in Chicago, woke up the next day with no memory of what happened

A Chicago girl has told police that she was kidnapped on Saturday in the South Austin neighborhood, and woke up the next day without any memory of what happened.

The girl told police that she was followed by a four-door black sedan with tinted windows from Austin High School to the area near Lake and Pine on Saturday night around 8:30 p.m.. She said that when she was under the viaduct, three males got out and forced her into the car.

She said she has no memory of what happened next. She told police she woke up around 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning in the car near Harlem and North Avenue, about four miles away.

The girl could not describe the kidnappers except to say they all had black ski masks.

