Girls, 13 and 16, charged in series of Chicago armed robberies

Two teenage girls have been charged in three armed robberies and a carjacking that took place Wednesday on Chicago's South Side.

The girls, 13 and 16, were arrested Wednesday in the 400 block of West 81st Street moments after they allegedly robbed two 17-year-old boys at gunpoint in the same block in Chatham.

The girls were accused robbing a 26-year-old man at gunpoint around 1:40 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Aberdeen Street in Gresham.

Fifteen minutes later, they robbed a 35-year-old woman at gunpoint in the same block.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

It was not immediately clear which of the four victims had the car stolen.

Each girl was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, three counts of armed robbery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The 13-year-old girl was also charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer while the 16-year-old faces another felony charge for possessing a stolen firearm.