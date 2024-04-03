Gisselle Pacheco: Chicago teen reported missing from Logan Square

article

Chicago police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Logan Square on Tuesday night.

Gisselle Pacheco was reported missing from the 2500 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and navy pants. Pacheco is 5-foot-2 and weighs roughly 90 pounds.

Pacheco is Hispanic and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to contact Area Five SVU detectives at 312-746-6554.