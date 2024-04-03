Expand / Collapse search
Gisselle Pacheco: Chicago teen reported missing from Logan Square

By Maggie Duly
Published  April 3, 2024 6:59am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Gisselle Pacheco 

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Logan Square on Tuesday night. 

Gisselle Pacheco was reported missing from the 2500 block of North Ridgeway Avenue. 

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and navy pants. Pacheco is 5-foot-2 and weighs roughly 90 pounds. 

Pacheco is Hispanic and has black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to contact Area Five SVU detectives at 312-746-6554. 

Special Report: How missing persons investigations work

In a FOX 32 special report, Anita Padilla looks at how missing persons investigators do their jobs and all the challenges they face in real life.