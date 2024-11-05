'Gladiator II' starring Paul Mescal hits theaters this month

Nearly a quarter-century after his original film took home five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott is back with the highly anticipated follow-up, "Gladiator II."

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton traveled to London for a Chicago-exclusive interview with the director, who said there was once a plan to bring original "Gladiator" star Russell Crowe back to the role that won him his Oscar – despite Maximus’ fate at the end of the original movie.

"The problem is Russell was dead," Scott said. "I worked out ‘How do I bring back someone from the dead?’"

"The only way to bring him back from the dead was to bring him back in battle through a dying warrior. I said the only problem is ‘Russell, you look like the dying warrior so it can’t be you.’ But it was a good idea," Scott added.

"Gladiator II" starring Paul Mescal opens in theaters on Nov. 22.