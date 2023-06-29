Glen Ellyn felon found with loaded handgun, bond set at $100K: prosecutors

A convicted felon who was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun illegally had his bond set at $100,000 on Thursday, according to DuPage County prosecutors.

On Wednesday, prosecutors say 47-year-old John Templeton was stopped by a Naperville police officer for driving with expired license plates. During the traffic stop, the officer allegedly spotted a loaded Glock 48 9mm handgun inside the vehicle.

The Glen Ellyn man was charged with one felony county of Armed Habitual Criminal. Prosecutors say the charge was based on his criminal, which includes two convictions of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.

"The law is very clear on this, as a convicted felon, Mr. Templeton is forbidden from possessing a gun," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

John Templeton | Provided

If convicted, Templeton faces a possible sentence of six to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

"I am extremely proud and thankful for the continued proactive work that our officers engage in to keep this city safe, which in this case removed a firearm from the street," said Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres.

Templeton is next due in court on July 27.