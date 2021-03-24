Glen Ellyn Food Pantry raises nearly $1M for new headquarters

A west suburban food pantry is growing along with the area’s need.

The Glen Ellyn Food Pantry says it has reached its $900,000 campaign goal to renovate the 100-year-old parsonage at Faith Lutheran Church and turn it into its new headquarters.

Construction will begin in late spring after the Village of Glen Ellyn Board of Trustees unanimously approved building plans at its February meeting.

The move gives the pantry quicker access to Roosevelt Road for food deliveries.

"While the Campaign was slowed a bit due to the pandemic, we are thankful to the Village and our donors for finally taking us to the next stage of the Pantry’s important legacy of community support," said Paula Nugent, president of the Pantry’s Board of Directors. "Our motto is ‘making hunger history’ and our new home will help make that dream a reality."

Full relocation of pantry staff and services to its new home at 55 N. Park Blvd. is projected for the end of the year.

The organization is a collaboration among 14 Glen Ellyn churches.

Last year, it served more than 760,000 pounds of food.