Glen Ellyn man charged with traveling to meet teen girl for sex

A Glen Ellyn man is facing felony charges after allegedly trying to meet a child for sex, authorities said.

Bernardo Tello, 42, was charged with indecent solicitation of a child, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and traveling to meet a minor, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

Tello allegedly had sexually explicit online conversations with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl, the sheriff’s office said.

He arranged to meet her at a restaurant, and allegedly intended to go home with her afterwards to have a sexual encounter, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested shortly after arriving at the restaurant.

Tello was also found to have an outstanding warrant from 1998 for theft, DUI and aggravated battery of a senior, the sheriff’s office said.

A judge set Tello’s bail at $40,000 at a hearing Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.