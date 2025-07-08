Rowdy crowd of hundreds forces early closure of Glen Ellyn pool

The Brief A large crowd of 200 to 300 people gathered at Sunset Pool in Glen Ellyn on July 5, leading to unruly behavior, including trespassing, alcohol and cannabis use, and fireworks. The park district shut down the pool early, and police from multiple agencies helped evacuate the area. One person was charged with illegal use of fireworks, and the incident remains under investigation.



A rowdy crowd of teenagers and young adults prompted the early closure of a pool Saturday afternoon in Glen Ellyn.

What we know:

Officers responded to Sunset Pool shortly before 5 p.m. after learning that an estimated 200 to 300 people had gathered there.

Police said some people entered without paying, smoked weed, drank alcohol and set off fireworks in violation of park rules.

Because of the disruptive behavior, the park district opted to close the pool early. Police said several neighboring agencies helped them clear out the property.

One person was charged with illegal use of fireworks. Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.