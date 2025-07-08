Rowdy crowd of hundreds forces early closure of Glen Ellyn pool
GLEN ELLYN, Ill. - A rowdy crowd of teenagers and young adults prompted the early closure of a pool Saturday afternoon in Glen Ellyn.
What we know:
Officers responded to Sunset Pool shortly before 5 p.m. after learning that an estimated 200 to 300 people had gathered there.
Police said some people entered without paying, smoked weed, drank alcohol and set off fireworks in violation of park rules.
Because of the disruptive behavior, the park district opted to close the pool early. Police said several neighboring agencies helped them clear out the property.
One person was charged with illegal use of fireworks. Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Glen Ellyn Police Department.