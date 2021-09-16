Glen Ellyn votes 'no' to recreational marijuana sales

Recreational marijuana sales will not be coming to Glen Ellyn.

The Village Board voted this week to put a permanent ban on recreational sales.

A temporary ban was put in place two months before marijuana became legal in Illinois.

Statewide marijuana sales reached $121.9 million in August.

Sales peaked in July with over $128 million of marijuana products sold.

Dispensaries say Lollapalooza helped business boom for the last week of the month.

So far in 2021, Illinois has generated more money off marijuana than all of last year.