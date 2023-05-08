Glenbrook North High School targeted by 'swatting' call: police

Police in Northbrook believe that a threat directed at Glenbrook North High School was a "swatting" call.

District 225 announced on social media on Monday morning that the school was operating under a suspended schedule.

That was lifted around noon, once police gave an "all clear."

In the past few weeks, school districts across the state have been targeted with unfounded threats.

Making a false threat against a school is a felony offense.