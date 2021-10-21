Glendale Heights police: Family member threatens victim, fires handgun as victim flees

A shot was fired from a handgun inside a Glendale Heights home Thursday morning.

At about 9:24 a.m., Glendale Heights police officers responded to a report of a shot fired inside of a home in the 400 block of North Avenue.

A resident reported being threatened with a handgun by a family member, police said. When the victim fled on foot, the suspect fired the handgun.

No injuries were reported.

The victim was unaware if the suspect fled the area of stayed inside the home, police said.

SWAT members and Crisis Negotiators searched the home, but the suspect was not located.

The suspect has been identified and investigators are continuing to investigate this incident.