Suburban teen caught with 3D-printed ghost gun to remain in custody, prosecutors say

The Brief A 16-year-old boy from Glendale Heights is being held in custody after allegedly possessing a loaded 3D-printed ghost gun with a 50-round drum magazine. The teen was already on court supervision and now faces felony and misdemeanor charges following a foot chase with police responding to a graffiti complaint. Two others were also arrested and charged with misdemeanors; prosecutors say the gun’s removal may have prevented a tragedy.



A 16-year-old suburban boy accused of possessing a loaded ghost gun with a high-capacity magazine will remain in custody until his next court appearance, prosecutors said.

What we know:

The teen, from Glendale Heights, appeared at a detention hearing Monday, where a judge ordered he be held in custody.

He is charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony, and one count of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a peace officer, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

At the time of his arrest, the teen was already on court supervision for driving without a valid license.

The backstory:

Glendale Heights police were called to a report of four people spray-painting graffiti around the 500 block of Sidney Avenue on Sunday.

When officers arrived, the group fled on foot through nearby backyards.

After a brief chase, officers took the teen into custody. Police say they later recovered a 3D-printed ghost gun with a loaded 50-round drum magazine along the teen’s path and believe he threw it into a residential yard during the pursuit.

Two other suspects were also arrested. One is charged with two counts of misdemeanor criminal defacement of property. The other faces one count of criminal defacement and one count of obstructing a peace officer.

Both were released pretrial, prosecutors said.

What they're saying:

"There is absolutely no reason whatsoever for a sixteen-year-old boy to be in possession of a loaded firearm, particularly a ghost gun with a fifty-round magazine," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "What I find particularly troubling is the fact that this juvenile was on court supervision at the time he allegedly possessed this weapon…"

"Our officers and detectives are dedicated to ensure the safety of our residents," Glendale Heights Chief of Police George Pappas said. "Removing this illegally owned firearm, through this arrest, potentially prevented an awful tragedy."

What's next:

The teen is scheduled to appear in court again on July 28.