Final suspect arrested in armed robbery caught on video outside suburban home

The Brief A third suspect, 30-year-old Montreal Carr, has been charged in an armed robbery outside a Glenview home in April that was caught on Ring video. The victims, a man and woman, were confronted at gunpoint and forced to hand over cash, cellphones, and jewelry worth about $60,000, but were not physically harmed. All three suspects now face the same armed robbery charge, and Carr is scheduled for a conditions hearing in Cook County court.



The third and final suspect has been charged in connection with an armed robbery that was caught on a Ring video in the northwest suburbs in April.

What we know:

Glenview police arrested 30-year-old Montreal Carr Tuesday morning and charged him with armed robbery with a firearm.

Carrr will be transferred to the custody of the Cook County Sheriff's Department for a conditions hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

The first arrest in the case was Angelo B. Hatter, 26. He was taken into custody by Chicago police on June 6. Amarion Ray-Williams was arrested less than two weeks later. All three men face the same charge.

The backstory:

The robbery happened around 10 p.m. on April 21, in the 1700 block of Bluestem Lane in Glenview.

According to police, a man and woman had just returned home when they were confronted by three men who pointed handguns and demanded their belongings.

The victims were not hurt, but the suspects took off with their possessions in a Jaguar SUV.

The SUV was later found unoccupied in the 4300 block of Federal Street in Chicago.

The armed robbery was captured on Ring video.

In the video, the couple can be seen walking toward the front door of their home when someone in light-colored clothing approaches them. The person appears to be pointing something at the couple and tells them to drop their money on the ground.

The male victim, identified as Greg Poulos, is heard responding to the person, "You got it. Here. Take it. Take it. Take everything. Take everything."

A second person in dark clothing then approached Greg as he was taking off his suit jacket.

What they're saying:

Greg said he relied on deescalation tactics learned in the Navy.

"They have the gun. They're in charge but try to at least give them what they want. Tell them you're giving them what they want," Greg said.

The victims told FOX 32 they handed over a purse, cellphones, a wallet, clothing and about $60,000 worth of jewelry to the robbers.

"At that moment, I thought this might be the end," said Angie Beltsos Poulos, the other victim. "[Because the guns] were pointed directly at us."

She added that she and her husband were ordered to lie down on the ground "execution style" and to put their heads down.

"Guns pointed at us and I thought, 'Oh my God, is this how this is gonna end?" Angie said.