Glenview couple robbed at gunpoint in front of their home, police say

The Brief A couple was robbed at gunpoint in front of their home in suburban Glenview. The incident appeared to be caught on Ring camera and posted online. Police are still searching for the three offenders.



A couple was robbed at gunpoint in front of their home in north suburban Glenview on Monday night.

The armed robbery happened in the 1700 block of Bluestem Lane, according to the Glenview Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the home around 10 p.m. and learned the male and female victims had returned home when they were approached by three male offenders.

The offenders had handguns and demanded their victims’ belongings. The victims described the offenders as males wearing black face coverings and dark clothing.

The victims gave up their belongings, and the offenders fled in a Jaguar SUV.

Neither victim was injured, police said.

A 21-second Ring video posted online appears to show the armed robbery. In the video, a couple can be seen walking toward what appears to be the front door of a home when someone in light-colored clothing approaches them. The person appears to be holding something at the couple and tells them to drop their money on the ground.

The male victim is heard responding to the person, "You got it. Here. Take it. Take it. Take everything. Take everything."

A second person in dark clothing approaches them as the male victim is taking off his suit jacket.

Glenview police said the suspect car was later found unoccupied in the 4300 block of Federal Street in Chicago.

What you can do:

Glenview police detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.