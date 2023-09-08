Man accused of tying up suburban jewelry store employees during armed robbery

article

A Chicago man was charged in connection to an armed robbery at a store in Glenview this summer.

Walter Smith, 53, was arrested at the Cook County Courthouse on Wednesday.

Smith allegedly threatened two employees with an "edged weapon" at Antiques by GK on July 14.

Police say he then tied up both employees and stole an unknown amount of jewelry. There were no injuries reported.

Smith fled the scene in a tan Cadillac sedan.

He is in custody of the Cook County Sheriff.