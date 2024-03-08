Glenview man arrested on slew of child pornography charges

article

A Glenview man is behind bars on 12 counts of child pornography charges.

Bruce Claver, 58, was arrested Friday on 11 counts of possession of child pornography (images) - victim under 13 and one count of possession of child pornography (video) - victim under 13.

Claver had a detention hearing at the Skokie Courthouse and his previous pre-trial release conditions were revoked, according to police.

He will remain in the Cook County Jail until his next court hearing.

No further details on the case have been released.

However, anyone with more information is urged to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.