Glenview man faces additional charges for sex crimes against children: police

A 57-year-old Glenview man charged last month with sexually assaulting and sexually abusing minor children is now facing additional charges for the same crimes, police said.

On Jan. 10, Bruce Claver was arrested and charged after a parent told Glenview police their minor children were abused over several years.

During the investigation, police learned of a separate complaint involving another minor child.

Police say there is no family relationship between Claver and the minor children.

Then, on Feb. 4, Claver was arrested and charged after more complaints of sexual assault and sexual abuse surfaced involving two more minor children.

Claver had a bond hearing on Saturday. No further details were released by police.

