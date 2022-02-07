Glenview man found guilty of illegally selling AR-15 'ghost gun' to felon in Deerfield

A Glenview man was found guilty last week of illegally selling an AR-15 "ghost gun" to a convicted felon.

On July 28, 2017, Joseph Ghandour met with the convicted felon in a grocery store parking lot in suburban Deerfield. The reason for the meeting was for the sale of an AR-15, which was considered a "ghost gun" because it had no identifiable serial number and had been assembled by another individual using parts from different sources.

AR-15 "ghost gun" | U.S. Attorney’s Office

The felon involved in the transaction was working with law enforcement, officials said. Felons are not allowed to own firearms.

Ghandour, 31, faces up to 10 years in prison. He will be sentenced on June 22, 2022.