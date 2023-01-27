Glenview student charged with bringing pellet gun to middle school

A juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly bringing a pellet gun to school in suburban Glenview on Friday.

Around noon, Glenview police responded to Attea Middle School located at 2500 Chestnut Avenue for a report of a male student having an airsoft CO2-style pellet gun in his backpack.

The weapon was never displayed by the student and nobody at the school was ever in danger, police said.

The school was placed into a short, suspended schedule, which means students stayed in their classrooms and nobody was allowed to move around the hallways.

According to police, no specific threats were made toward any students or staff.

The juvenile suspect was taken to Cook County Juvenile Court and charged with disorderly conduct, police said. He was then released to his parents.

No further information was immediately available.