Glenwood police officers shot at in south suburbs, 1 in custody

Glenwood police officers were shot at while pursuing a suspect in the south suburbs of Chicago Thursday night.

A resident in the area near Glenwood Lansing Road and Cottage Grove Avenue told police they'd been shot at around 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they were immediately fired at, police say.

The suspect tracked to a ranch-style property with large mounds of dirt, various parked vehicles, farm equipment and multiple unsecured barns and stables.

Area residents were made aware of the situation. The responding agencies contained the threat to the property with the help of the South Suburban Emergency Response Team.

The suspect surrendered when found by law enforcement and was taken into custody. A weapon and ammunition were recovered.

No citizens, bystanders or officers were injured.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with relevant information can contact the Glenwood Police Department.