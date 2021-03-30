Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Global microchip shortage shuts down Belvidere Jeep plant

The Stellantis plant in Belvidere will stop production for two weeks, according to a statement from the company.

CHICAGO - A global shortage of microchips is having an impact on auto workers in Illinois.

"Due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, production at the following North American facilities will be down beginning next week through early to mid April: Belvidere Assembly Plant (Illinois); Brampton Assembly Plant (Ontario); Toluca Assembly Plant (Mexico); Warren Truck Assembly Plant (Michigan) and Windsor Assembly Plant (Ontario)," a statement from Stellantis said.

The Belvidere plant also closed for a week in February for the same reason.

The Stellantis Belvidere plant produces the Jeep Cherokee.