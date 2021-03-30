Global microchip shortage shuts down Belvidere Jeep plant

A global shortage of microchips is having an impact on auto workers in Illinois.

The Stellantis plant in Belvidere will stop production for two weeks, according to a statement from the company.

"Due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, production at the following North American facilities will be down beginning next week through early to mid April: Belvidere Assembly Plant (Illinois); Brampton Assembly Plant (Ontario); Toluca Assembly Plant (Mexico); Warren Truck Assembly Plant (Michigan) and Windsor Assembly Plant (Ontario)," a statement from Stellantis said.

The Belvidere plant also closed for a week in February for the same reason.

The Stellantis Belvidere plant produces the Jeep Cherokee.