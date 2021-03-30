Global microchip shortage shuts down Belvidere Jeep plant
CHICAGO - A global shortage of microchips is having an impact on auto workers in Illinois.
The Stellantis plant in Belvidere will stop production for two weeks, according to a statement from the company.
"Due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, production at the following North American facilities will be down beginning next week through early to mid April: Belvidere Assembly Plant (Illinois); Brampton Assembly Plant (Ontario); Toluca Assembly Plant (Mexico); Warren Truck Assembly Plant (Michigan) and Windsor Assembly Plant (Ontario)," a statement from Stellantis said.
The Belvidere plant also closed for a week in February for the same reason.
The Stellantis Belvidere plant produces the Jeep Cherokee.