Goats on the go: Goats captured after wandering Chicago streets

Animal control officers are looking for the owner of three goats that were seen wandering the streets of Chicago on Tuesday.

The goats were spotted walking orderly down the sidewalk on Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of 59th and Wood streets in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Chicago Animal Care and Control posted that they had taken the goats in around 7 p.m. and are looking to return them to their owner.

"As much fun as they seem to be having, we are pretty sure they just want to go back home," they wrote on Facebook.

If you know the owner of these goats, you are asked to call Chicago Animal Care and Control at (312) 747-1406.