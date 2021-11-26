GoFundMe removes fundraiser for parade crash suspect

GoFundMe has removed a fundraiser for the man accused of running down parade goers in Waukesha Wisconsin.

The page was apparently raising money to help Darrell Brooks Jr. pay his five million dollar bail.

The site says the fundraiser violated it's terms of service, and it has now banned the person who tried to organize it.

Brooks is accused of killing six people and hurting dozens more when investigators say he drove his car into the holiday parade on Sunday.