Gold Coast shooting: 4 wounded in Chicago drive-by, police say

The Brief Four people were shot Friday morning in Gold Coast. Police said a gray Acura sedan drove by and opened fire before speeding away. All four victims are at Northwestern Hospital in good condition.



A drive-by shooting early Friday left four people hurt in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:48 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Dearborn Street, according to Chicago police.

Investigators said a gray Acura sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire on people standing on the sidewalk.

Four people were hit before the car sped away south on Dearborn. The victims were hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial in good condition.

A 22-year-old woman was shot in the right leg.

A 60-year-old man was shot in the left thigh.

A 45-year-old man was shot in the right foot.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the right forearm and took himself to the hospital.

What's next:

Police said no one was in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.