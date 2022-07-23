Expand / Collapse search
Gold Coast shooting: Offender in custody after 2 women shot, wounded

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Gold Coast
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Two women were shot in the Gold Coast early Saturday.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of State and Division Streets.

At about 3:17 a.m., officers on foot patrol in the area heard shots and located two women with gunshot wounds, police said.

A 29-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the left side of the head and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old was shot twice in the left leg and buttocks. She was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

An offender was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Police say a weapon was recovered.

Area Three detectives continue to investigate.