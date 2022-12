The first gold and silver coin donations of the season were discovered in Salvation Army Red Kettles this week.

A one-ounce gold South African Krugerrand worth $1,900 was dropped in a kettle by the Skokie Jewel.

A one-ounce SIive1-ounce silver Buffalo worth $30 was given at a Jewel in Lisle.