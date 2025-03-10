Protest planned outside Chicago alderwoman's office over Gompers Park homeless encampment removal

The Brief Community members are holding a rally outside Ald. Samantha Nugent's office, calling for an end to what they describe as the "criminalization of homelessness." A long-standing homeless encampment at Gompers Park in the 39th Ward was cleared during a recent cold snap. Rally organizers say last week's "accelerated moving event" lacked the safety measures promised by the city.



Community leaders are set to gather outside the office of 39th Ward Alderwoman Samantha Nugent on Tuesday to protest what they call the "criminalization of homelessness" following the removal of a homeless encampment at Gompers Park.

What we know:

The encampment, which had been in place for an extended period, was taken down during a brutal cold snap last month.

Rally organizers claim the city's actions put vulnerable individuals at greater risk during the extreme weather.

They also allege that an "accelerated moving event" held last week lacked the promised safety precautions, further endangering those displaced from the encampment.

The backstory:

The homeless encampment at Gompers Park had been a point of contention among community members for months.

Neighbors expressed concerns about safety issues, including reports of drug use, fires, and off-leash dog attacks. The Gompers Park Athletic Association also faced potential disruptions to youth baseball games and practices due to the encampment.

What's next:

The rally is expected to draw advocates, residents, and possibly city officials.

Organizers say they are calling for more compassionate and safety-focused approaches to handling homeless encampments in Chicago.