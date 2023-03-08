Good Samaritans help free magnet that became stuck at Montrose Harbor during magnet fishing

A new craze is quickly catching on in Chicago: magnet fishing. But when you're dealing with thousands of pounds of magnetic force, things don't always go the way you plan.

Madigan Burke of Rogers Park went out on Monday to do some magnet fishing at Montrose Harbor, using a brand new "Terror" magnet with a pulling power of 2,200 pounds.

Madigan was hoping to pull up some scrap metal for an art project, but on the first toss into the water it stuck to the metal wall.

"I had the really big feeling of excitement that I had caught a shopping cart, or bike," Madigan said.

After hours of trying and failing to free the magnet, Madison left some handwritten notes, comparing it to King Arthur’s sword in the stone and promising to buy dinner for anyone who could free it.

After seeing the dilemma on social media on Wednesday, Loyola law student Jack Balch showed up, stripped down to swim trunks and jumped in the freezing water to help.

"I was able to get my hands on it and move it down a little bit," Balch said.

Balch was able to slide it a bit, but then came Hogan McHugh — an engineer who used a contraption called a "Come-A-Long" that's able to pull cars out of the water.

And after a few tries, the magnet was freed.

Turns out, Madigan is going to have to buy not one but two dinners for the two Good Samaritans that lent a helping hand.