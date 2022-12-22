Good to know: Chicago's heat ordinance requires landlords to supply heat to units during winter

There is a heat ordinance in Chicago that requires landlords to supply heat to units during the winter.

Indoor temperatures must be at least 68 degrees during the day, and no less than 66 degrees overnight.

You can report any issues to the city by calling 311.

Warming centers in Chicago and across neighboring communities are also now open.

In Chicago, the 24/7 site is at the Garfield Center.

Aurora has an overnight center located in its transportation center on North Broadway.

You can also find sites in your community by dialing 311.

Under the forecasted condition, frostbite can occur in just 30 minutes.