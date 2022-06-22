Goodbye Asian carp, hello Copi: Illinois renames invasive fish

article

Illinois announced a new name for Asian carp Wednesday after two years of research and planning: Copi.

Short for "copious," a term to describe the fish's wide-ranging population, Copi are a top-feeding fish that mainly feasts on plankton. Officials describe it as having a "clean, light" taste.

"Copi is a great name: Short, crisp and easy to say. What diner won’t be intrigued when they read Copi tacos or Copi burgers on a menu?" said Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan. "It’s a tasty fish that’s easy to work with in the kitchen and it plates beautifully. Every time we’ve offered samples during the Illinois State Fair, people have walked away floored by how delicious it is."

Illinois officials estimate anywhere between 20 million to 50 million pounds of Copi could be harvested from the Illinois River alone annually.

State officials hope the rebrand will lead to more people eating the fish, which would lead more commercial fishing operations to pull them from the Illinois River and, ultimately, decrease their numbers and the risk that Cop could eventually make their way into the Great Lakes.

The fish, an invasive species and a voracious eater, could jeopardize the ecosystem of the Great Lakes by eating too much plankton, the basis of a food chain for many other creatures.

Copi tacos | Photo by Alex Garcia

The effort is backed by $600,000 in federal funding through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative for the initial rebrand and to get the name into the minds of the public over three or four years of marketing.

As part of the rebrand, several chefs and retailers have pledged to add Copi to their menus or shelves. The state has also released a list of recipes for Copi on its website.

The Sun-Times media wire contributed to this report.