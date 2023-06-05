Google lawsuit settlement payment: This is how much money Illinois residents will receive

We now know how much money Illinoisans can expect from Google’s $100 million privacy settlement.

The payout will be $95 for each of the more than 687,000 people who filed claims.

The payout comes after Google settled a class-action lawsuit alleging its face grouping tool, which sorts faces on Google Photos by similarity, violated Illinois’ Biometric Privacy Law.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

State law requires companies to obtain affirmative consent from users before collecting and saving their biometric information.

The deadline to claim a cut of the settlement was Sept. 24.

Those who were eligible to receive payments included people who appeared in a photo on Google Photos between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022. You must have been an Illinois resident at the time.

How will I get paid?

When Illinois residents filed a claim, you were able to select the option of receiving your payment by check or electronically through Zelle, PayPal, Venmo, digital MasterCard or direct deposit.

More information on the settlement can be found HERE.