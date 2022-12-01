Google searches are up for 'why is traffic so bad in Chicago today'

Traffic in Chicago is apparently so bad that drivers are asking Google about it.

Data for the search engine reveals that the question: "Why is traffic so bad in Chicago today" has increased 367% since August.

Chicago ranks second as the worst U.S. city to drive in, just sitting on the bumper of New York City.

If you are wondering on average how much time you are losing in traffic a year: 104 hours.