Goose Island moves Brewhouse to new venue alongside The Salt Shed

Goose Island Brewery has announced plans to relocate its Clybourn Brewhouse in Lincoln Park to open a new location right along the Chicago River.

The new location will be in the Goose Island neighborhood adjacent to The Salt Shed which opened as a live music venue earlier this year.

In a statement the company said the new location will give them a chance to evolve and connect with concert goers.

A Goose Island spokesperson said the new space is still in the early planning stages and there is not yet an exact timeline for its opening.

The president of Goose Island Beer Co. Todd Ahsmann release a statement Friday:

"I am thrilled for the next chapter in Goose Island‘s history in Chicago. Our passion for brewing great beer will continue to be at the center of everything we do. We are excited that this new location gives us a great opportunity to evolve with Chicago, and is only a short distance from the birthplace and namesake of Goose Island. Chicago was recently named the best beer city in America and we intend to uphold and contribute to that title with this new location. It also connects us with live music and entertainment, which has always been such a defining cultural aspect of Chicago. The Salt Shed has already begun to reshape the Chicago music landscape with fantastic shows and they’re just getting started. I can’t wait to welcome everyone to the new space and cheers to the future."