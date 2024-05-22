Gordon Ramsay’s hit culinary competition "Food Stars" returns to FOX 32 Wednesday night with a new season – but this time, Ramsay may have met his match, in the form of reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump.

The two go head-to-head in the new season, each competing to pull together a team of entrepreneurs with the best new ideas for the culinary industry. The two sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to trade verbal spars – but also took a moment to compliment each other’s work ethic.

"He is the most tenacious person I’ve ever met in my life," Vanderpump said of Ramsay.

When comparing each other’s restaurant ownerships, Ramsay jokes "I run restaurants, Lisa runs bars…" – and what followed what a hilarious uproar between the two, which perfectly sums up the charm and energy that the two stars are bringing to the new season.

"Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars" returns to FOX 32 at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22.