Goshen, Indiana shooting: Two dead, three wounded

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 6:12PM
Indiana
FOX 32 Chicago

GOSHEN, Indiana - Goshen, Indiana police said that two people were killed, and three others wounded in a shooting on Saturday.

The shooting happened at 3:20 p.m. on Rosemare Court.

Police said that five people were initially said to be severely wounded. One man was dead at the scene, another died at Goshen Hospital. Three women were rushed to trauma centers.

Goshen police said the shooting was targeted but not gang-related. They said there does not appear to be a threat to the public.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

This story was reported from Chicago.