Gov. Pritzker announces pick for lieutenant governor

The Brief Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that Christian Mitchell will join his re-election ticket as the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. Mitchell, a former state representative and Deputy Governor, helped lead major initiatives like Rebuild Illinois and the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. He said he’s honored to continue working alongside Pritzker to lower costs, expand opportunity, and support working families across the state.



Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that Christian Mitchell will join his re-election ticket as the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor of Illinois.

Mitchell, a three-term former state representative and First Lieutenant in the Illinois Air National Guard, previously served as Deputy Governor for more than four years.

Pritzker touted Mitchell's role in key initiatives, including the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital plan and the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act.

Christian Mitchell | Still from the JB Pritzker campaign

What they're saying:

"Christian Mitchell is a proven leader with deep experience, steady judgment, and an unshakable commitment to the working families of Illinois," Pritzker said in a statement. "Whether it’s transforming our clean energy future, rebuilding our infrastructure, or keeping our communities safe, Christian has been a force behind so much of our progress."

Mitchell began his public service as a community organizer on Chicago’s South Side and went on to become the first African American executive director of the Democratic Party of Illinois.

"There is no one who fights harder for working families than Governor JB Pritzker and I am deeply honored to be his choice for Lieutenant Governor," Mitchell said in a statement. "The Governor has led with courage and compassion, and together we’ve built a foundation that’s moving Illinois forward. I’m ready to build on that progress—lowering costs, expanding opportunity, and making sure every community has the resources and opportunities they deserve."

Pritzker officially kicked off his re-election campaign for governor last week. His current lieutenant governor, Juliana Stratton, is running for an open U.S. Senate seat.