Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton launches U.S. Senate campaign to replace Durbin

The Brief Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton announced her candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by longtime Sen. Dick Durbin. She cited her record of supporting working families and progressive policies during six years in office as her foundation for the run. Durbin, 80, recently said he will not seek re-election in 2026, opening the door to a competitive Democratic primary.



Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton on Wednesday formally launched her campaign for the U.S. Senate, becoming the first high-profile Democrat to enter the race following Sen. Dick Durbin’s decision not to seek re-election in 2026.

What they're saying:

"I am running for United States Senate," Stratton said in a statement. "For too long, the middle class has been centered on the campaign trail but sidelined when it comes to real governance. I’ve spent the last six years serving as Lieutenant Governor of the great state of Illinois, and I’ve seen firsthand the progress that’s possible when we treat the needs of the middle class as a focal point, not just a talking point."

Stratton has served as lieutenant governor alongside Gov. JB Pritzker since 2019, touting a record that includes balancing the state budget, raising the minimum wage, expanding access to health care, and protecting abortion rights. She cast herself as a champion for working families and a "fierce" fighter against threats from conservative figures like Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Dick Durbin hangs it up

The backstory:

Her announcement comes one day after Durbin, the Senate’s No. 2 Democrat and Illinois’ longest-serving U.S. senator, said he would not run for a sixth term.

"The decision of whether to run for re-election has not been easy," Durbin, 80, said in a video posted to social media. "But in my heart, I know it’s time to pass the torch."

Durbin’s retirement is expected to trigger a competitive Democratic primary. Stratton, a former state representative from Chicago, enters the race with strong ties to the state’s progressive wing and the support of a well-established political network.

The Democratic primary for the Senate seat will take place in March 2026.