Chicago alder confronts Gov. JB Pritzker in Little Village over corporate tax

A Chicago alderman confronted Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday in Little Village where the governor was in attendance for a Veterans Day ceremony.

What we know:

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward) was seen speaking with Pritzker right before the governor was going to take questions from reporters.

Sigcho-Lopez appeared to ask Pritzker about his opposition to a proposed corporate head tax from Mayor Brandon Johnson to help close a $1 billion budget deficit.

The part of the exchange captured on video by Chicago Tribune reporter Jeremy Gorner begins with Sigcho-Lopez asking Pritzker about "taxing the rich."

"Look, we got people in basements. We’ve got people in attics. We’ve got kids being terrorized," Sigcho-Lopez said.

It appears Pritzker asked the alderman if he wanted to talk about taxes.

"Yes and you're opposed to a corporate head tax," Sigcho-Lopez said, and later added "I want to talk about what we need to do to help our community."

Pritzker responded, "What we need is a progressive income tax, a graduated income tax in the state."

"And when is it going to happen?" Sigcho-Lopez said.

Last month, Pritzker said he was "absolutely four square opposed to a head tax for the City of Chicago," after Johnson unveiled his 2026 budget plan. The governor argued that such a tax, even on the wealthiest corporations in the city, "penalizes the very thing that we want."

Pritzker also referenced a progressive income tax, which he did push for via a statewide ballot measure in 2020. Illinois is one of a few states with a personal income tax that levies a flat rate on residents. Most other states with an income tax have a progressive tax, which means higher incomes are taxed at higher rates. Illinois voters rejected the proposal.

The City of Chicago previously had a corporate head tax, but it was eliminated under former Mayor Rahm Emanuel's administration.

Eventually, during their exchange, Pritzker tapped Sigcho-Lopez on the shoulder as if to signal he was moving on from the discussion. State Sen. Celina Villanueva (D-Chicago) also appeared to put her arm between the two men.

Then, Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd Ward) entered the frame of the video and appeared to be pointing at Sigcho-Lopez, his colleague on the City Council. Rodriguez can be heard yelling, "This is my ward."

Sigcho-Lopez then mentioned something about the Illinois State Police arresting protesters, an apparent reference to protests at the ICE processing facility in suburban Broadview, where ISP troopers have been brought in for security.

Pritzker then walked toward a microphone stand to take questions from gathered reporters.