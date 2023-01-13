Gov. Pritzker signs reproductive rights protections law

An Illinois bill to protect reproductive health care providers and their patients from legal action was signed into law Friday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the legislation which also expands health care access and options across the state.

The law comes at a time when many patients are traveling from out of state to seek reproductive health care in Illinois, such as abortions.

"Here in Illinois, we hold certain ideals: abortion is health care. A medical decision should be made between a patient and their doctor — no one else," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Last summer, when Roe v. Wade was overturned, I made a promise that Illinois would remain a beacon of hope and an island for reproductive justice for all who seek it. This bill fulfills that promise."

Some providers feared what legal action might follow if they helped patients from states with stricter laws. Now, under the new act, health care professionals can help anyone seeking care.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Under the law, Advanced Practice Registered Nurses and Physicians Assistants can provide scope-appropriate abortion care as well.