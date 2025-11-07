Government shutdown grounds Chicago: Hundreds of flights canceled at O’Hare and Midway

The Brief The FAA ordered phased flight reductions at 40 major airports, including O’Hare and Midway, starting with a 4% cut and peaking at 10% by Nov. 14, resulting in hundreds of daily cancellations. Passengers faced widespread delays and cancellations, while airlines such as United are offering full refunds; aviation experts warned of major economic impacts and called the situation unprecedented. With Thanksgiving travel approaching, officials hope the shutdown will end soon, and travelers are advised to use airline apps for real-time flight updates.



As the government shutdown stretches on to become the longest in U.S. history, it is now impacting the skies.

On Friday, reduced service took effect at the nation's busiest airports following an order from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) one day earlier.

What we know:

Customers who have flights booked in the coming days are advised to buckle up. The government shutdown has caused federal officials to pull the plug on hundreds of flights each day.

Cancellations at O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport were ticking upward beginning Friday morning. By 7 p.m., more than 90 flights at O'Hare had been grounded — up sharply from just 15 cancellations the day before. Midway experienced fewer disruptions but still had at least 19 flights canceled by Friday evening.

"It's incredible, some of my colleagues cannot get their way back home already. I need to be back on the road again next week so I'm really concerned about it," said David Fetterman, traveler.

O'Hare and Midway airports both landed spots on the FAA's list of 40 major airports required to make cuts. Service reduction will be phased in, beginning with a 4% reduction in flights on Friday, Nov. 7, followed by a 6% drop on Tuesday, Nov. 11. Passengers are expected to feel the effects of an 8% reduction on Thursday, Nov. 13, before the order peaks at 10% on Friday, Nov. 14.

"Everyone is being pushed off and there is no other alternative, which is not so good," Fetterman said. "[My flight is] a half-hour, hour late, but I don't mind. Not as brutal as other folks who have actually lost their flights."

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the order is focused on safety and aims to reduce the risk of errors in an already strained system. The announcement comes as overworked air traffic controllers continue to put in long hours without pay.

The FAA's order will impact the airline industry as it gears up for the holiday season.

"The economic impact is huge because it's been in the news constantly for a few days. The airlines are very nervous because people are not booking those flights," said Joe Schwieterman, aviation expert and professor, DePaul University.

Schwieterman says the cuts are unprecedented.

"I've been watching aviation for decades, and this is a whole new twist. It's more akin, I think, to when the FAA grounds a certain kind of airplane, the airlines have to respond, and it just throws their schedules out of kilter," Schwieterman explained.

With the Thanksgiving travel rush nearly here, Schwieterman offered his holiday projection.

"Thanksgiving is still a couple weeks away. The pressure in Washington is just enormous to get this solved, so I do think Thanksgiving will be okay," Schwieterman said.

The FAA order does not apply to international flights and the government agency is requiring all domestic airlines to issue refunds.

United Airlines announced that customers can get their money back — no questions asked.

"If you want a refund due to a cancellation, that will be available to you. If you don't want to rebook or simply don't want to fly, that's okay," said Lori Augustine, an executive for United Airlines.

"As we're watching people rebook or change their flights, we're actively monitoring their bags as well to ensure they are traveling with the passenger," added Annie Coffin, director of ramp operations for United's San Francisco Hub.

What's next:

Travelers are encouraged to download their airline’s mobile app to receive flight notifications directly on their phones.