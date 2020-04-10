Governor, health officials take greater action to stop spread of virus among communities of color

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is releasing a new PSA directed at African Americans, as the community is now the hardest hit in the state by COVID-19.

A shocking 72-percent of victims who died from the virus in Chicago are black.

A study revealed this week found that the rates of infections were much higher on the South and West sides compared to the rest of the city.

Now, the governor and public health officials are taking greater action to stop the spread in communities of color.

“We will not stand idly by while one segment of the population bears an unfortunate, heightened burden of this disease,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Overall, mortality rates among blacks are five-times higher than whites, according to Dr. Ezike. When you break it down by age groups, the disparities are even higher.

For people in their 50s, the mortality rate is twelve-times higher for blacks than their white counterparts. For people in their 70s, it is ten-times higher.

“Often times because of the ability for us to ignore what's happening, it takes something catastrophic for us to really pay attention,” said Dr. and Pastor Horace Smith of Lurie Children’s Hospital.

To help address the issue, Governor Pritzker announced an expansion of new alternate housing options and testing in communities of color, including a new drive-thru testing site to open in the south suburbs early next week.

Meanwhile, council members on Chicago’s South Side worry their residents are not taking the stay-at-home order seriously and are calling for their communities to continue to follow the order, especially this Easter weekend.

“Please listen to us, please. We need you alive!” said Alderman Howard Brookins Jr.

Dr. Ezike also says the Illinois Department of Public Health has created a COVID-19 equity team that will serve as the voice and informational hub on how to address these health disparities.