Grab the swimsuits, find some sunscreen: Kalahari Resorts to open May 27

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will reopen for guests on Wednesday, May 27, the resort announced Monday, May 18. The Zambezi Outdoor Waterpark with waterslides, pools, hot tubs and stand-alone bungalows will reopen after Memorial Day Weekend to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Kalahari is offering 20% off summer stays. Guests who reserve before June 6, 2020 receive 20% off overnights between May 27 and September 6, 2020. Lakeside villa accommodations at Lake Delton and golf packages at Trappers Turn are also available.

“This time has brought unprecedented challenges, and we want to offer a safe place for families to come together and focus on the fun instead of the worry,” said Travis Nelson, spokesperson, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. “When you’re ready for a getaway, Kalahari will be open with a vacation experience guests can feel good about.”

Kalahari is committed to the health and safety of guests and their staff and have taken precautionary steps to ensure the resort is a safe environment for all. There are associate wellness initiatives, enhanced sanitation measures in place using hospital-grade disinfectants and operational changes that allow for social distancing and minimized contact.

The resort will follow expert reopening guidance and policies from state and local authorities, including the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s Reopening Guidelines. As more information becomes available, Kalahari will continue to make adjustments to support best practices for the safety and well-being of guests and associates.

For full details on the resort’s approach to a safe getaway and how to book your stay, visit their website.